On July 10, 2020, Jerry Peterson passed away at the Charles George VA Medical Center – Asheville three days after his 78th birthday due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on July 7, 1942, in Kings Mountain to Jasper Lee Peterson and Blanche Gantt Eades. Jerry entered the US Army and served his country faithfully for years. After his military service, he continued on as a civil servant with the United States Postal Service until his retirement. Upon his retirement, he continued to work part-time at Texsource/Printin' Press in Kings Mountain.



Jerry was an active member of Penley's Chapel Church where he also served as a deacon. He was a selfless, kind, loving and generous man whose time was dedicated to his family, friends and church community. Jerry was a proud patriot and humble servant of God. He was lovingly referred to as Poppy by many in the community who looked to him for his wisdom and compassion.

Jerry is preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Gregg Peterson and his son Jerry "Dinky" Peterson.



Jerry remarried to his long lost high school sweetheart, Jean Peterson, over 40 years later, which joined together two families. He is survived by his wife Jean Peterson and 5 children, Robert Bolin, of Kings Mountain, Tammy Peterson Heath, of Kings Mountain, Angelia Bolin, of Kings Mountain, Paralee Peterson Cox and husband Dale Cox, of Hendersonville, and Angel Peterson, of Kings Mountain, and his 4 grandchildren, Ryan Bolin and wife Sydney, of Georgia, Chris Camp, of Kings Mountain, Ayden Gardner, of Hendersonville and Levi Cox, of Hendersonville and his great-grandchild CJ Camp, of Kings Mountain. He is also survived by his two brothers Bobby Peterson and wife Brenda, of Kings Mountain and Eddie Peterson and wife Jackie, of Kings Mountain. Jerry was proud of his family and loved them with all his heart.



The family wishes to thank the staff, doctors and nurses at the Charles George VA Medical Center – Asheville for their kindness and dedication to Jerry and the family. The family is eternally grateful for their service.



