SHELBY - Jerry Phillips, age 74, of 212 Keeter Road, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Hospice House Cleveland County.
Born on February 5, 1945 in Cleveland County to the late Charles Surratt and Louise Phillips.
He is survived by his daughter Tiffany Haynes and granddaughter Journei Foster.
Funeral service will be held Thursday August 15, 2019 at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel in the Otis Mobley Memorial Chapel at 3 P.M.
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 14, 2019