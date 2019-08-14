Home

Genesis Funeral Services and Chapel - Shelby
407 East Grover Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-0624
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel in the Otis Mobley Memorial Chapel
407 East Grover Street
Shelby, NC
1945 - 2019
Jerry Phillips Obituary
SHELBY - Jerry Phillips, age 74, of 212 Keeter Road, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Hospice House Cleveland County.

Born on February 5, 1945 in Cleveland County to the late Charles Surratt and Louise Phillips.

He is survived by his daughter Tiffany Haynes and granddaughter Journei Foster.

Funeral service will be held Thursday August 15, 2019 at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel in the Otis Mobley Memorial Chapel at 3 P.M.

Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 14, 2019
