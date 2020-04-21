|
|
SHELBY – Jerry Dean Rabb, 82, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Wendover Hospice House.
A native of Shelby, NC, he was the son of the late Clarence Emmitt Rabb and Dovie Pauline Rabb. Jerry served in the Army, and was a graduate of The Ringling School of Art Sarasota Florida. He retired from Belk's after 30 years of sales and management, and was a member of New Bethel Church of Shelby. He was remembered fondly by everyone who he encountered at Belk's or A&P. Jerry was s devoted family man to say the least. He and his wife Hollis worked as a team in all things, throughout life. Together, they made hundreds of quilts over the years, and all were known for their originality, color, workmanship, and loving care. Jerry is remembered by his family and friends for his generosity, sense of humor, love, and kindness. He was always kindhearted ever after Alzheimer's was present for decades.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Hollis Chenery Rabb.
He is survived by his sons, John Winston Rabb and wife Roxanne of Shelby, Bronson Dean Rabb of Shelby, and Christopher Emmitt Rabb and wife Marissa of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Shannon Sapoch of Shelby; brothers, Clarence Eugene Rabb and wife Margie of Shelby, NC, Arthur Glenn Rabb and wife Wanda of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Zach Rabb, Lindsay Sapoch, Elijah Rabb, Zoe-Rain Rabb, of Shelby, and Madison Anne Rabb of Charlotte.
A graveside service will be held 12pm, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Patchett officiating.
A viewing will be held 10:30-11:30am, prior to the graveside service, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to New Bethel Church of Shelby, 706 Hamrick St., Shelby, NC 28150
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 21, 2020