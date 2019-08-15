|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Jerry Anderson Ross, 82, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on August 12, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC.
Born in Cleveland, NC, He was son of the late Elmer Gary Ross and Mable McMahan Ross. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Brenda McFalls Ross and sister Peggy Ross Flowers. Jerry was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church where he served faithfully on several committees and boards. He worked in the textile industry as a machinist and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing golf with the Cleveland Co. Seniors and cherished their friendship. He was a former Ranger at Crowder's Mountain Golf Course. Jerry served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the American Legion Post #155 serving as treasurer and sponsored the American Legion Post #155 baseball team for 10 years. Jerry was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who enjoyed visiting the local nursing homes to bring love and joy.
Survivors include his son: Tim Ross and wife Debbie, Kings Mountain; daughters: Toni Ross Putman, Kings Mountain, Tammy Thornburg and husband Lanny, Kings Mountain; sister: Nell Ross Randall and husband Ken, Kings Mountain; Special Friend: Kathy Moore, St. Paul, NC; Beloved Pet Companion: CoCo; Grandchildren: Ansley Putman Lail and husband Zane; Anderson "Andy" Putman, Tyler Ross, Tanner Ross and wife Savannah; Tiffany Ross; Ross Ellis and wife Maria; Brian Thornburg and wife Crystal Great-Grandchildren: Brody Thornburg, Bailey Thornburg, Easton Ellis, Harper Ross, and one on the way.
A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Friday at Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel Friday, August 16, 2019, with Dr. Steve Taylor officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain.
Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland Co., 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or Claire's Army, Supporting families fighting childhood cancers, P.O. Box 78571 Charlotte, NC 28271.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 15, 2019