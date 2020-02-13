|
|
Mr. Jerry Whitworth, Jr., 71, of 1819 Kingston Road, Kingstown, NC passed away on Sunday, Febuary 9, 2020 at Atrium Health- Cleveland in Shelby, NC.
He was born in Cleveland County, NC on August 1, 1948 to the late J.B. Whitworth and Minnie Ovedia Spikes Whitworth.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church in Kingstown.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 13, 2020