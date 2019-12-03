Home

Jesse Daves Obituary
ELLENBORO - Jesse Thomas Daves, 87, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Carolina Foothills Hospice House in Forest City.

A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late James Thomas and Lala Hamrick Daves. Jesse served in the Army, during the Korean War Conflict, and was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. He and work in textiles, later retiring from Mack's Livermush, as a truck driver. He enjoyed sports, hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Dean Daves; brothers, Homer, Huber, Donnell, James, and Howard; sisters, Doris Turner, and Elaine Whitaker.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Polly Lovelace Daves, of the home; daughter, Shelia Cuthbertson and husband Jim of Rutherfordton; sister, Patricia Long of Anderson, SC; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews who are left to cherish his memory.

Funeral services will be held 2pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, with the Rev. Chuck Godfrey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church.
Burial, with military honors, will follow in the church. Memorials may be made to Mt Olivet Baptist Church, or Hospice of Rutherford County.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 3, 2019
