Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Eskridge Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Eskridge Grove Baptist Church
Jessie Eskridge Obituary
SHELBY - Jessie Mae Shade Eskridge, 77, of 523 E. Marion St., departed this life on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Eskridge Grove Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:30 p.m. on Friday and at other times at the home of her daughter, Lorraine Shade, 838 N. Morgan St.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 22, 2019
