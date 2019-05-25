Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Jessie Richard Obituary
CASAR - Jessie Eddie Richard, 79, of Moriah School Rd., passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at home.

Born November 11, 1939 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Odus Richard, Sr. and Lillie Louise Helton Richard. He was retired from the US Army as a staff sergeant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom Richard, Odus Richard, Jr. and Arnold Richard.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Dawn Ott and husband James of Polkville and Janice Susan Baker of Fort Mill, SC; son, Thomas Roy Richard of St. Augustine, FL; two brothers, Jerry Richard of Henrietta and Carroll

Richard of Casar; two sisters, Grace Meroney of Hickory and Mildred Herman of Hickory; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The visitation will be 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in the Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on May 25, 2019
