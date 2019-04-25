Home

Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Bethlehem Temple
Grover, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Temple
Grover, NC
Jessie Roberts Obituary
SHELBY - Jessie Mae Hopper Roberts 63, of 217 Osborne Street Apt. B, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Cleveland County on November 17, 1955 to the late Mayola Hopper and Jess Junior Morrow.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Temple in Grover.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1 p.m. at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 25, 2019
