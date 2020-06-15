Jewel Greene
SHELBY-Jewel Estelle Greene, 84, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Mary Hoffman. Jewel worked the majority of her career in the business office of the Lily Mill, and was a member of their retiree group. Jewel loved and appreciated her Zion Baptist Church family and her loyal friends. She especially appreciated Ann Williams and Louise Campbell that visited her nearly every day during her nursing home stay. Jewel was an avid reader of a variety of books and enjoyed visiting the library. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Wona P. Holland, Elizabeth Blanton, Alice J. Daves, Billie D. Jenks, and Winnie Lankford. She is survived by her nephew, Dean M. Jenks and wife Jan; niece, Maxine Edmondson, both of Shelby; grand nieces, Jana J. Bradley and husband Matt of Boiling Springs, Jessalyn J. Marcela and husband Rigney of Cornelius, and Holly K. Bowman and husband Dickey of Shelby; and great-grand niece, Kale Bowman of Shelby. Per her final wishes, a small celebration of life graveside service will be held 11am, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Sunset Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Matt Storie officiating. The service is not limited to the family, and all are welcome. Memorials May be made to Zion Baptist Church.
FUNERAL HOME-Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center www.claybarnette.com


Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
