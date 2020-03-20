Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Jewel Margaret (Parker) Elliott


1934 - 2020
Jewel Margaret (Parker) Elliott Obituary
Jewel Margaret Parker Elliott, 85 of Lawndale, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on May 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Ambrose Parker and Mary Buff Parker. Jewel was a retired teacher from Fallston Elementary School and was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, William "Bill" Moore; five brothers, Clint, Ernest, Boyd, Earl and Howard Parker and two sisters, Sue Parker and Ann Dixon.
Jewel is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald Coleman Elliott; a son, Ray Elliott and wife, Karen of Lawndale; a daughter, Audrey E. Moore of Williamsburg, VA; a brother, Cecil Parker of Seaford, Delaware; a sister, Ruth Beam of Kings Mountain; three grandchildren, Morgan Elliott, Kimberly Honrine and Michael Moore; four great-grandchildren, Logan and Mason Honrine and Cora and Talan Moore.
The body will lie in state on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home for those who wish to come by and sign the register book.
A private graveside service will be held at Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. James Wedgeworth and Rev. Keith Fulbright officiating.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 20, 2020
