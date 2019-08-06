Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Crothers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Crothers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Crothers Obituary
SHELBY- Austin Lane "Jim" Crothers Jr., age 80, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Atrium Cleveland. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Austin L. Crothers and Nona Leffler Crothers. He served in the U.S. Navy and after separation worked for Hallmark Cards and Lenox China before becoming the founding owner of Jim Crothers Sales. Jim loved the water and being outdoors, above all he will be remembered for the love he had for his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister Constance Buchanan.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years Anne Ide Crothers of Shelby, one son Dr. A. Lane Crothers and wife Martha of Normal, IL, one daughter Cynthia Dominick and husband Gregory, as well as five grandchildren; Shealy, Cecilia "Celia", Edith "Edie", Austin, Virginia "Gigi".
The family will hold a memorial at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: Cleveland County Memorial Library 104 Howie Dr, Shelby, NC 28150, Leona Neal Senior Center, 100 T R Harris Dr, Shelby, NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Crothers.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now