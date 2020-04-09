Home

More Obituaries for Jim Daves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Daves


1934 - 2020
Jim Daves Obituary
Jim "Big Jim" Daves, 85, of Shelby, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center, Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County on September 8, 1934, he was the son of the late Austin Daves and Georgia Bridges Daves. He was retired as a Civil Service Electrician and was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Bowen and sister, Fuchia Flynn.
Survivors include three daughters, Nancy Crawford and husband, Dean of Belwood, Cindy Riddle and husband, Guy of Asheville and Lori Daves of New York; nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will he held at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Ellenboro with Dr. Brian Johnson officiating.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 9, 2020
