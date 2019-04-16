|
|
SHELBY - James "Jim" Lamar Scronce age 87, left this life to be with his Lord and Savior, Christ Jesus, on Friday, April 12, 2019 at White Oak Rehabilitation in Shelby. Born in Catawba County on January 28, 1932, he was the son of the late Earl Ray and Arcola Stilwell Scronce. He served for 2 years in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, He went to work for Doran Group (Ora Mills) where he retired after 40 years, during that time he graduated from Howards Business College in 1954. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Marion "Jamie" Scronce.
Jim is survived by a very special friend and caregiver Ann Grigg of Shelby and her daughter, Patti Bridges of Big Pine Key FL; two children, Kathy Hawkins and husband Larry of Grover and Wayne Scronce and wife Diane of Daytona Beach, FL.; former wife, Doris Lester; 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Cleveland Memorial Park with Larry Hawkins officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Scronce.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 16, 2019