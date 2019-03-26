|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Jimmy Lee Williams, age 73, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Testa Hospice House. Born in Cleveland County on November 9, 1945 he was the son of the late Carl and Elizabeth Grace Walker Williams. Jim worked at Osage, a division of Reeves Brothers, in Bessemer City for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors and working around the house. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Williams.
Jim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Trixie Loving Williams; two sons, Bobby Williams of Casar and Gary Burris of Kings Mountain; a daughter, Beverly Lookadoo of Lattimore; two sisters, Ruth Cook Bertha Henson both of Kings Mountain; two brothers, Willis Williams and Sam Williams both of Kings Mountain; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Fellowship and gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm, 135 McMurry Road, Kings Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Williams.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 26, 2019