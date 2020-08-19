Jimmie Blanton

Jimmie Lewis Blanton, age 70 of Cliffside, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland Hospital. He was a native of Cleveland County and the son to the late Robert and Vinnie Rozell Bingham Blanton. Jimmie was a veteran of the US Army and the National Guard with 36 years of service. He loved to watch NASCAR racing and ride his motorcycle. He was a member of #388 Masonic Lodge in Boiling Springs, NC and was a Shriner. Jimmie was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents Jimmie was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Blanton and Martha Shelton.
He is survived by his wife of forty eight years, Lindle Greene Blanton, three daughters; Christina Humphries (Billy), Dawn Thompson (Johnny)and Kimberly Wise (Randy), four brothers; Bill Blanton, Cleo Blanton (Marceline), Horace Blanton and Lawrence Blanton (Rhonda), three sisters; Julie Dover (William), Heidi Smith (Butch) and Sharon Walker (Larry), seven grandchildren; Michael (Brooke), Jacob (Chasity), Lacie, Elizabeth, Julie, Summer, Megan and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a celebration of life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the home of Jimmie and Lindle Blanton. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made to the Boiling Springs Masonic Lodge #388 at 722 McBrayer/Homestead Rd. Boiling Springs, NC 28152 or to a Shriner Hospital of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside is serving the family.