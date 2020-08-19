1/1
Jimmie Blanton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Lewis Blanton, age 70 of Cliffside, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland Hospital. He was a native of Cleveland County and the son to the late Robert and Vinnie Rozell Bingham Blanton. Jimmie was a veteran of the US Army and the National Guard with 36 years of service. He loved to watch NASCAR racing and ride his motorcycle. He was a member of #388 Masonic Lodge in Boiling Springs, NC and was a Shriner. Jimmie was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents Jimmie was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Blanton and Martha Shelton.

He is survived by his wife of forty eight years, Lindle Greene Blanton, three daughters; Christina Humphries (Billy), Dawn Thompson (Johnny)and Kimberly Wise (Randy), four brothers; Bill Blanton, Cleo Blanton (Marceline), Horace Blanton and Lawrence Blanton (Rhonda), three sisters; Julie Dover (William), Heidi Smith (Butch) and Sharon Walker (Larry), seven grandchildren; Michael (Brooke), Jacob (Chasity), Lacie, Elizabeth, Julie, Summer, Megan and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a celebration of life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the home of Jimmie and Lindle Blanton. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made to the Boiling Springs Masonic Lodge #388 at 722 McBrayer/Homestead Rd. Boiling Springs, NC 28152 or to a Shriner Hospital of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.eggersfuneralhome.com. Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EGGERS FUNERAL HOME - CLIFFSIDE
4076 U.S. Hwy 221-A
CLIFFSIDE, NC 28024
(828) 657-6322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EGGERS FUNERAL HOME - CLIFFSIDE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jimmie passing away.id known him for many years. When I found out that he lived close to me, I stopped by and talked with him and his wife. I'll be praying for y'all. R.I.P. my dear friend Jimmie.
Hilda Haynes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved