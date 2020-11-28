1/1
Jimmy Blanton Sr.
1922 - 2020
SHELBY - James (Jimmy) Pryor Blanton, Sr. age 98, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Cleveland County on October 16, 1922, he was the son of the late Charles Pryor Blanton and Bertha Pruett Blanton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years Lou Collins Blanton; four sisters, Sue Barkley, Janie Morrison, Edna Rogers, Arzie Rogers; and two brothers Paul Turner and Bill Blanton.

He is survived by two sons Jimmy Blanton, Jr and Wife Anne of Shelby and Dean Blanton and Wife Rita of Shelby; two Granddaughters, Traci Gillespie and husband Phillip of Shelby, and Trina Ashcroft and husband Jason of Fort Mill SC; three Great Grandchildren, Blanton Gillespie, Gavin Canipe, Hayes Ashcroft; a step-Grandson, Derrik Stallings, a Sister-In-Law Shannon Blanton and a host of loving Nieces and Nephews.

Jimmy was a resident of Cleveland County, NC where he was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and former member of Second Baptist Church of Shelby. Jimmy served his country during WWII in the United States Army Air Corp. After leaving the Army he made a lifelong career in the Automobile Industry where he owned Blanton Pontiac and Cadillac and ventured into many other businesses during that time. Serving his community well, he was a member of many local boards and organizations for a number of years. He was a strong believer in the service to others before oneself.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Sims officiating. Burial Military Honors will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

Due to Covid 19 face mask and social distancing are required.

The family asks that friends please leave them a message on the guest registry which is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
