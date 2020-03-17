|
Jimmy "Jim" Lee Carroll, age 54 of Shelby, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
He is survived by his fiancé, Rhonda Galloway of the home, his children, Melinda "Mindi" Carroll Evans of Shelby, NC, Joseph Carroll Freeman and wife Valerie of Shelby, NC, and Allias Rain Carroll of Shelby, NC, a stepdaughter, Maryse Galloway of Shelby, NC, five grandchildren, Zakkary Tyler Elmore, Christopher Jaxxon Elmore, Levi Chance Evans, Allie Grace Carroll, and Adaline Jo Freeman, and five siblings, Howard Duane Carroll and wife Christy of Gaffney, SC, Chris Randall Carroll and wife Wendy of Kings Mountain, NC, Brian Wesley Clontz of Shelby, NC, Jessie Carroll of Marion, NC, and Holly Carroll Wheeler of Marion, NC.
Born August 16, 1965 in McDowell County, NC, Jim is the son of Freddie and Carolyn Clontz and was preceded in death by his biological father, Lawrence Howard Carroll and two infant sons, Tobias Cane Carroll and Tanner Mace Carroll.
Jim enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was known as the mayor of Bolins Fishing Lake. Working with his hands, he was a big part of Clontz Mobile Home Rentals.
A private service will be held at a later date by the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 17, 2020