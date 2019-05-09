|
LAWNDALE - Jimmy Lewis Clark, 55, of 110 Peter Key Road, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Atrium Health – Cleveland in Shelby, NC. He was born on October 9, 1963 in Cleveland County, NC to Leila Mae Odoms Clark and the late Lewis Calvin Clark.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church Lawndale.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3 p.m. at the church.
In addition to his address the family is also meeting at the home of his mother, Leila Mae Clark, 905 Airport Road Apt. 112 in Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 9, 2019