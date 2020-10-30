Mr. Jimmy Smith, 67 of 1413 Lenoir Dr. Shelby, NC gained his key to the kingdom on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born April 22, 1953 in Cleveland County the first born of late Roddy Ellis and Myrtle Smith Ellis.
Jimmy was a long-time member of the Fairview AME Zion Church of Earl, NC where he served faithfully for many years. He was educated in the Shelby City School District and a graduate of Shelby High School and remained a die-hard Shelby High Football fan.
He later met the love of his life Myrtle Friday and they were joined in Holy Matrimony May 9, 1974 in Gaffney, SC. To this union they were blessed with two sons, Carlton Horatio and Ashley O'Neil Smith.
He was employed with JP Stevens and later retired from PPG Industries after 40 plus years of service.
Surviving to cherish fond memories is his loving wife of 46 years Myrtle Friday Smith; two sons Carlton Horatio Smith and Ashley O'Neil Smith (Sophia); his mother Myrtle Smith Ellis; four grandchildren, Skye Smith of Kings Mtn. NC, the twins Avery and Aiden Smith of Kannapolis, NC, and Markayla Smith of Wilson NC; one sister, Vivian Ann Smith and one brother, Reverend Frankie L Smith (Wilma); cousins who were like brothers and sister to him, Reverend James L. Smith, Pamela Smith, Elder Sherwood Smith, the late Reverend Kenneth Hezekiah Smith; one uncle, Bobby Joe Smith (Mary) of Lincolnton, NC; best friend and football partner Noah Corry; football talking buddy, brother-in-law, Tony Friday; sisterin-law Frances Friday Vinson and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
The Family wishes to express condolences and fond memories of his mother-in law Mrs. Frances Friday. (Deceased October 26, 2020)
The service for Mr. Smith will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 2:45 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Mr. Smith can be viewed on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
