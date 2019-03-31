|
Jimmy Wesson Norman was born on July 2, 1936 and entered the gates of Heaven on March 30, 2019.
He was a son of Rolan Hoyle Norman and Vangie Wesson Norman and one of two children.
Jim was married to his High School sweetheart, Pat Costner Norman for 63 loving years. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who spent his career in law enforcement starting at an early age.
After graduating Piedmont High School, he served 2 years as constable and 1 year at Shelby Police Department before completing over 25 years of service at Cleveland County Sheriff's Office rising to the rank of Chief Deputy.
Upon completing his law enforcement career, he worked in the private sector for PPG Industries in the security department for 10 years.
A man of God, he would always strive to help others and was an active member of Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church and Lawndale Masonic Lodge 486. Jim also enjoyed working in his garden and yard to make it look superb. His lifelong goal was to help people in any way possible no matter how big or small the problem may be. He cherished his abundance of friends that he made during his walk of life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife.
He is survived by his brother, Bill Norman and wife Jane of Shelby. His wonderful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Alan Norman and wife Pam of Lawndale, Angela Norman Bumgardner and husband Ronald of Lawndale. Four Grandchildren: Justin Bumgardner, Kristen Bumgardner Kirkland, Breanne Norman Miller and husband Caleb, and Alex Norman. Two Great Grandchildren: Shyenne and Cameron Bumgardner. Last but not least, his two loving dogs: Buddy and Molly.
Jim will be remembered by everyone he touched as a strong, accepting, truly compassionate and caring person.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harry Queen and Fred Towery officiating.
The burial will be follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive. Shelby, NC 28150.
A special thank you to all members of Hospice of Cleveland County for all they're love and compassion shown through his last few weeks of life.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 31, 2019