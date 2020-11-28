SHELBY - Jimmy Wilson, born July 25, 1931 in Shelby, NC, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Shelby, NC.
His wife of 62 years, Ruth Sperling Wilson, preceded him in death on May 31, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Lillian Spake Wilson; his sisters, Sue Wilson Rummage (Ward) and Jane Wilson Taylor (Bill); his brother, Billy Wilson and his brother-in-law, Bill McKee.
He is survived by his son, Dr. James Sperling Wilson, of Shelby. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Erin Lee Wilson, of Charlotte, NC and Laura Kathryn Wilson, of Hillsborough, NC; and his grandson, James Sperling Wilson, Jr., of Chapel Hill, NC; and his daughter-in-law, Lori Wilkins Wilson of Hendersonville, NC; and his sister-in-law, Margaret Spangler Wilson, of Shelby and his sister, Beth Wilson McKee, of Charlotte, NC; and also numerous nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was a 1949 graduate of Shelby High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Clemson University and a Master's degree from Western Carolina University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 in Korea and Japan.
After college, Jimmy worked as an assistant agricultural agent in Rutherford County. In 1964, he became a partner in Hardin-Dixon Ford Tractor Company in Shelby. He then owned and operated Wilson Tractor Supply in Shelby for 37 years.
Jimmy was an active member of First Baptist Church in Shelby for over 56 years. He served the church as a deacon, an usher and a Sunday School teacher. He also served on various committees throughout those years.
There will be a graveside service at 2pm on Sunday, November 29 2020, at Elizabeth Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Dr. Robert Canoy and Rev. Tony Tench, officiating. It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Jimmy received at Brookdale Assisted Living. He enjoyed interacting with all the staff and finding out as much as he could about their family ancestors.
We are also grateful for his caregiver and forever friend, Ritchie Wynnberry. The "Odd Couple" was well known at many eating establishments in Cleveland County and Cherryville, NC and Headquarters barbershop in Shelby.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 120 North Lafayette Street, Shelby, NC 28150 or Hillsborough Young Life, PO Box 1585, Hillsborough, NC 27278-1585.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
