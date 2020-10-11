1/1
Jo Ann (Roberts) Bowen
Jo Ann Roberts Bowen, age 85 of Brentwood, TN passed away October 7, 2020. Mrs. Bowen was born in Shelby, NC to the late Maurice Henderson and Evelyn T. Hord Roberts. She was retired accounting clerk with CPS Industries. Preceded in death by husband William M. "Bill" Bowen. Survived by: son, William Maurice "Reece" (Dee) Bowen; daughter, Debbie (Denny) Hinds; sister, Betty Gamble; grandchildren Andrea (Louis) Keller, Elijah (Christy) Bowen and Zane Bowen; great grandchildren Brynne and Ruby Keller. A Celebration of Life graveside will be conducted at a later date at Double Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby, NC. WILLIAMSON MEMROIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
