September 7, 1936 – November 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Jo Ellen Lutz Strange, 83, died peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after a short illness.
A memorial service will be held at the chapel at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 23rd. The family will receive visitors preceding the service outside the chapel at 10:00 am.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Ray and Lula Vay Lutz; her husband of sixty happy years, Lawrence Orion Strange; her only sister Sylvia Lutz Boyles, and her brother- in -law Steve Boyles.
Jo was born in Shelby and grew up in Belwood, NC. She attended High Point College where she met Larry, the love of her life. Jo and Larry settled in Columbus in 1970. She taught four year kindergarten at Brookstone School for twenty-four years. She adored her Brookstone children and frequently remembered adults as their four year old selves. She also volunteered at Open Door Community House and after retirement at Brookstone School. Her family was the center of her life, and she will be cherished as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She particularly enjoyed her time at her beach house and loved life in general. At the end of her life, she reflected that she was not afraid to die, but that she sure loved living.
She is survived by her daughters, Amandah Strange Turner (John) and Cynthia Ann Strange. She is also survived by four much adored grandchildren, John Thompson Turner, Jr., Joseph Gardiner Turner, Bradley Orion Turner Wehrhahn (Cristian), and Murray Allan Cohen, Jr. (Ruth). Her life was brightened for the last years by her beloved Peekapoo, Boo.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Feeding the Valley, P.O. Box 8904, Columbus, GA 31908 or Safe House Ministries, 2101 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA 31904.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 21, 2019