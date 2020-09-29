SHELBY - Jo Carmen Patton Sarazen of Shelby passed away September 27, 2020. Born September 13, 1926 in McMinnville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Raleigh Miller Patton and Dolly Mae Seamons Patton. Jo attended McMinnville High School and Duke University where she met her husband Paul Mark Sarazen, Jr. They were married in 1947 and moved to Shelby, NC in 1955 where Paul co-founded the Shelby Children's Clinic. Jo served the community with her participation in numerous charitable organizations over the years. Throughout her life she maintained a love of learning and enthusiasm for new experiences.
In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Paul Sarazen, Jr., her brothers Don and John Patton, and her sister Wanda Reese.
Jo is survived by her brother Jim Patton and his wife Koy, and by four children: Paul Mark Sarazen III and wife Libby of Lattimore, NC; Jo Sarazen Martin and husband Mike of Greer, SC; Laura Sarazen and husband Wayne Hyland of Summerland Key, FL; Raleigh Sarazen of Birmingham, AL.
She is survived by four grandchildren: Paul Sarazen IV and wife Amy; Elizabeth Sarazen Rhodes and husband Dan; Sarah Martin Hughes; Raleigh Sarazen, Jr.
She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Kai, Melia, and Brycen Sarazen; Rachel and Julia Rhodes; Emma and Sean Simmons and Aleyna Hughes.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Barbara Surratt and Maria Matheson for many years of compassionate, loyal, and devoted caregiving.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lattimore Baptist Church, Post Office Box 188, Lattimore, NC 28089 or to donor's choice.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com