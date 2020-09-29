1/1
Jo Sarazen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Jo Carmen Patton Sarazen of Shelby passed away September 27, 2020. Born September 13, 1926 in McMinnville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Raleigh Miller Patton and Dolly Mae Seamons Patton. Jo attended McMinnville High School and Duke University where she met her husband Paul Mark Sarazen, Jr. They were married in 1947 and moved to Shelby, NC in 1955 where Paul co-founded the Shelby Children's Clinic. Jo served the community with her participation in numerous charitable organizations over the years. Throughout her life she maintained a love of learning and enthusiasm for new experiences.

In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Paul Sarazen, Jr., her brothers Don and John Patton, and her sister Wanda Reese.

Jo is survived by her brother Jim Patton and his wife Koy, and by four children: Paul Mark Sarazen III and wife Libby of Lattimore, NC; Jo Sarazen Martin and husband Mike of Greer, SC; Laura Sarazen and husband Wayne Hyland of Summerland Key, FL; Raleigh Sarazen of Birmingham, AL.

She is survived by four grandchildren: Paul Sarazen IV and wife Amy; Elizabeth Sarazen Rhodes and husband Dan; Sarah Martin Hughes; Raleigh Sarazen, Jr.

She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Kai, Melia, and Brycen Sarazen; Rachel and Julia Rhodes; Emma and Sean Simmons and Aleyna Hughes.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Barbara Surratt and Maria Matheson for many years of compassionate, loyal, and devoted caregiving.

A private graveside service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lattimore Baptist Church, Post Office Box 188, Lattimore, NC 28089 or to donor's choice.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved