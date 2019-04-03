|
SHELBY - Jo Anne Ivester Strickland passed away at her home on April 1, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1930 in Belwood NC. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1948 and lived her life in Shelby. She loved to travel, play bridge, garden, and participate in church activities. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, T.C. Strickland, and her daughter Charley Wood, of Rock Hill S.C., her mother, Mattie Lee Ivester, and her father, Charles Ivester.
She is survived in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Leslie Strickland of Shelby, her daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Clyde D'Arcy of Rancho Mirage CA and Okotoks, AB, Canada, her grandchildren and their spouses, Talmadge and Dorothy Strickland of Shelby, Micheal and Allison Strickland of Denver NC, Annslee and Jason Connor of Rock Hill SC, Lex Windell of Rock Hill SC, Mattie Lee D'Arcy of Pittsburgh PA., Morgan D'Arcy of Denver Co., and Jeremiah D'Arcy of Savannah Ga., and her great grandchildren, Bailey Strickland of Shelby, NC., Savannah Connor of Rock Hill SC, Charley Strickland of Denver, NC and Jack Strickland of Denver NC and her beloved dog, Charley Brown.
The Memorial Service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Blanton officiating on Friday, April 5th at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends following the service in the Epworth Building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 West Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Strickland
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 3, 2019