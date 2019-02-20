|
SHELBY - Joan Ruth Schmoutz, 86, of 202 Peach Street, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at Hospice of Wendover in Shelby. Born Aug. 17, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Warren H. and Dorothy E Cue. Joan was a devout Jehovah's Witness and spent her life ministering to others the good news of God's Kingdom. She especially was talented at letter writing to ones she found in the obituaries who needed a kind word, and she had beautiful hand writing. She spent many years working for The Shelby Daily Star. Joan never turned away someone in need. She instilled hard work and love into her 5 children evident by the care they provided her and her loving husband to the end. She will be dearly missed by all those who know and love her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Walter H Schmoutz, by a sister, Norma Jean Johansson and a brother, Robert Cue.
She is survived by a sister in law Ryoko Dee Cue of Summerville, and by her five loving children, four daughters, Suzan Travis of Shelby, Lynda Roberts (Lynn) of Cope, S.C., Sandy Poston (Roosevelt) of Shelby, Leslie Schmoutz of Shelby; one son, Stephen Schmoutz (Patricia) of Shelby; eight grandchildren: Shannon Garrow (Steve), Ashley Weatherford, Ryan McNeil (Bo), Kenny Poston (Brittany), Melissa Aymex (Blake), Grace Schmoutz, Annabella Schmoutz, Cole Schmoutz. Thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who loved and cherished her. She is also survived by a special family member Brandon Lathon.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice, especially Joanie Mabry as she has provided the best of care for many years to our family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Shelby. Robert Blakely Jr. will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, and at all other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, N.C. 28150.
