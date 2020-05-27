|
SHELBY - Joann Wright Harrill, 81, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County on November 17, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edward Wright and Georgia Queen Wright. Mrs. Harrill retired from the City of Shelby and was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Chris Harrill and wife, Jocie of Lawndale; a brother, Harold Wright and wife, Maureen of Supply and two nieces, Alecia and Michelle.
A Private Service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church Columbarium with the Rev. Randy Blanton officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on May 27, 2020