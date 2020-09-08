1/1
Joann Lowery
SHELBY- Joann Marler Lowery, 84, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Estelle McSwain Marler. Joann was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and retired from FASCO after 35 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband or 49 years, Homer Rome Lowery; sister, Carol Ann Marler; granddaughter, Janice Jones; and great grandson, Michael Self. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Self and husband Gary of Shelby; sons, Glen Melton and wife Denise of Shelby, Jimmy Melton of Lawndale, Stan Lowery and wife Julie, and Tim Lowery, both of Shelby; brothers, Ed Marler and wife Nancy of Boiling Springs, Robert Harris of Gaffney and Mike Marler and wife Susan of GA; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren. A visitation will be held 3-4pm, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 4:30pm, in Sunset Cemetery, with the Rev. Mike Wood officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 8, 2020.
September 7, 2020
Joann was always here when you needed her we loved her as our own. She was mama to us. We love Joann and always will. You are very special to us. You will forever be missed. Friends and neighbors
Laura Collins
Neighbor
