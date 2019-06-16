|
Joanna (Anna) Ellen McCullough passed away June 8, 2019 at UNC Medical Center following a long illness. Anna made her home in Chapel Hill with her loving, devoted husband Tim Schwantes, their son Sam, and her best canine companion Quincey.
Anna's wise and generous spirit defined her roles as wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Of all these roles, none gave her more joy than being Sam's mother. As her friends have said, she was compassionate, encouraging, full of grit during challenges, a good listener, and helped others believe in themselves. She gave the best hugs and made everyone around her feel special and loved. She lived by her grandmother's words about friendship: "The only thing I refuse to downsize is my circle of friends . . . I am so glad that hearts are made to
expand." Always an avid reader, Anna also loved being in nature, traveling and adventuring, trail running, and spending time with those she loved. Anna asked her family and friends to remember her each day by putting kindness into the world. She was a beacon in this world, and her light will live on in all who love her.
After graduating from Burns High in 1999, Anna earned her undergraduate and two graduate degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill, where she became a true-blue Tar Heel. She then worked for the UNC Tobacco Prevention and Education Program. Her gifts for writing, quiet leadership, and critical thinking led to her appointment as Associate Director.
In addition to Tim and Sam, Anna is survived by her parents, Bill and Nancy McCullough of Casar; her sister and brother-in-law Jessie and Jason Springer and their daughter Alexis Joanna of Ephraim, Utah; her father- and mother-in-law Harold and Darlene Schwantes of Shelby; sister- and brother-in-law Melody Schwantes and Ray Reid and their daughter Brixen of Boone; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation. Donations can be mailed to: 321 Columbus Avenue, Suite 5R, Boston MA 02116. To donate online, or learn more about neuroendocrine tumors, please visit: https://netrf.org/donate/
Published in Shelby Star on June 16, 2019