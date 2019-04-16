|
CASAR - Giuseppe "Joe" DeRisi of Casar went to be with his lord and savior on April 13 at his home surrounded by his loving wife of 59 Years and his three wonderful sisters.
Joe was born on February 11, 1939 in Cimitile, Italy. He was the son of the late Clemente and Giovannina DeRisi.
He retired after 49 years from his business DeRisi Ironworks and was well known as a fine Italian craftsman.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Santolo DeRisi. His brothers-in-law Clemente Cavezza and Francesco Capolongo.
He is survived by his wife Helen DeRisi; two sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Suzanne DeRisi of Polkville, Santo and Heather DeRisi of Casar; three grandchildren Nate and Zane DeRisi and Shelly Blanton; his three loving
sisters, Rosetta DeRisi Cavezza, Philomena DeRisi Siciliano, and Rita DeRisi Capolonga, all of New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Joe had a very special caregiver Angie Parker that He thought the world of and a very close family friend James Reeves that Joe thought of as a son.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to all the staff of Hospice care of Shelby for the excellent care and compassion that they showed to Joe and our family over the last couple of years.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 16, 2019