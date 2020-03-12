|
SHELBY - Clyde Joseph "Joe" Ellis, age 88, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on March 28, 1931, he was the son of the late Samuel A. Ellis and Bessie Hall Ellis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served during the Korean War. He was the former owner of Ellis Monuments that was located on Marion Street. Joe will be most remembered for the 30 years he dedicated to the children of Cleveland County though his work as a Business Teacher. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church where he attended the Wesley Sunday school class. In those times when he was free of the classroom Joe could be found riding his motorcycle, out on his boat, or his one greatest joys, traveling all of the U.S. States as well as many other parts of the world abroad with his wife, Margaret.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers; Samuel Lee Ellis and J.B. Ellis as well as four sisters; Nadine Huss, Bettie Jordan, Margaret Jenkins, Raye McMurray and one step daughter Trilby Evans.
Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret Barkley Ellis as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Barden officiating and full military honors. The family will receive friends following the service at a reception to be held in the fellowship hall.
Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: Central United Methodist Church Building Fund, 200 E Marion St, Shelby, NC 28150 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Height Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Ellis.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 12, 2020