|
|
Joe P. Allen, age 101, died September the 19th, 2019, in Shelby, North Carolina. He was born October the 25th, 1917.
Joe grew up as a farmer and was the oldest of nine children that he helped his parents raise. After his marriage to Ida Mae Shepherd Allen in 1941, he branched out into other fields such as plumbing, construction and textiles. He was a jack of all trades, people from all over Cleveland County called on him to hand dig wells for them at $50.00 per well.
After retiring at age 65, he resorted back to his first love of farming, growing a variety of produce. He set up a farmer's market in his yard and had no problem selling vegetables at rock bottom prices. He was famously known for his corn, okra, watermelons, turnip greens, and crowder peas.
Joe finally stopped farming at the age of 100 but continued to live alone in his home and drive until June of this year. Following an injury from a fall, he was moved into White Oak Manor Nursing Facility.
He was a man of devout faith and a member of Old Rugged Cross Baptist Church, pastored by his son,
Joe is preceded in death by his Father, Plato Allen, his Mother, Beulah Camp Allen, one brother, Jim Allen, six sisters, Josephine Adams, Elizabeth Reep, Louise Scruggs, Dorothy Yarboro, Margaret Robbins, Mary Lou Greene and his beloved wife of 58 years, Ida Mae Shepherd Allen.
He is survived by his youngest sister, Shirley Bell and five children; his two daughters, Linda Elrod of Rock Hill, SC and Helen Greer of Greenville, SC; his three sons, Glenn Allen, wife, Joyce, Jerry Allen, wife, Kathy and Randy Allen, all of Shelby, NC; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great, great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm on Monday, September the 23rd at Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, 2518 W. Dixon Blvd. Shelby, NC, followed by the funeral service at 2:00pm at the Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to: Old Rugged Cross Baptist Church, P.O. Box 336 Earl, NC 28038
Condolences may be made to (www.clevelandfuneralservices.com)
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 22, 2019