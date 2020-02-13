|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Joseph "Joe" William Turner, 78, of Kings Mountain, passed away on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at his home.
Born in Cleveland County, on November 22, 1941 , he was the son of the late J.D. Turner and Lizzie Turner. Mr. Turner was employed with Cleveland County Schools for thirty-one years, having served as the welding teacher at Crest High School. He enjoyed fishing and loved to play his guitar and play with his band Old Habits.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Nadine Blanton Turner; son Rev. David Turner and wife Tracy of Blackville, SC; brother, Jim Turner and Doris of Whittier, NC; sister, Joyce Greene and husband Mike of Casar; three grandchildren, Andrew Turner and wife Kyra, Matthew Turner and wife Brittany, and Amanda Turner Smith and husband Zach; five great-grandchildren Kylie, Sammy, Emma, Joey and Addie.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14th, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will he held on Friday, at 2:00 pm in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Turner and Rev. Ed Lee officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Casar.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Team Sammy with checks being made to Amanda Smith, 110 Pinewood Drive, Grover, NC 28073.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.
