MOORESBORO- Joel Keith Carter, age 62, passed away at Spartanburg Regional in Spartanburg. Born in Cleveland County on January 16, 1958, he was the son of the late Clement Jackson and Geneva Dorothy Richards Carter. Joel was of the Baptist Faith. He was a graduate of Shelby High School and was a welder for construction companies by trade. He was an active volunteer for Alcoholics Anonymous. Joel was a Nascar Fan and enjoyed watching wrestling. In addition to his parents, Joel is preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Carter Hines.
Joel is survived by a brother, Clement Carter and wife Lisa of Shelby; a sister, Barbara Carter Ledford and husband Don of Kings Mountain; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Shelby First Church on the Nazarene, 1205 Charles Road, Shelby NC 28152, with Rev. Jim Davis officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church.
Due to COVID-19 restriction, mask and social distancing will be required.
Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150, or The Serenity Club, 109 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain NC 28086.
