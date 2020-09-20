1/
Joel Carter
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORESBORO- Joel Keith Carter, age 62, passed away at Spartanburg Regional in Spartanburg. Born in Cleveland County on January 16, 1958, he was the son of the late Clement Jackson and Geneva Dorothy Richards Carter. Joel was of the Baptist Faith. He was a graduate of Shelby High School and was a welder for construction companies by trade. He was an active volunteer for Alcoholics Anonymous. Joel was a Nascar Fan and enjoyed watching wrestling. In addition to his parents, Joel is preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Carter Hines.
Joel is survived by a brother, Clement Carter and wife Lisa of Shelby; a sister, Barbara Carter Ledford and husband Don of Kings Mountain; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Shelby First Church on the Nazarene, 1205 Charles Road, Shelby NC 28152, with Rev. Jim Davis officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church.
Due to COVID-19 restriction, mask and social distancing will be required.
Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150, or The Serenity Club, 109 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain NC 28086.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shelby First Church on the Nazarene
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Shelby First Church on the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved