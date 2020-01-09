|
|
Retired Lieutenant Colonel John Virgil Barner, 88, of Orange City, FL passed away in Orange City on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He was born in Cleveland County, NC on August 5, 1931 to the late Frank and Jewel Barner.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at noon at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church in Polkville, NC.
Burial will take place at Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church in Lawndale, NC.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until noon at the church.
In addition, the family will be receiving friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday evening at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel as well as after the funeral service at the home of his sister, Linda Barner 227 London Road Lawndale.
A repast will follow after the interment at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 9, 2020