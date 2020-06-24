John Brewton
1938 - 2020
KINGSTOWN - John Brewton, 81, of 1820 Kingston Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Peak Resources in Gastonia.

He was born in Cleveland County on November 21, 1938 to the late Nathaniel Brewton and Norsis Petty Brewton.

The funeral service for Mr. Brewton will be private. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 1 until 2 p.m.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
