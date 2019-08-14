|
|
CHERRYVILLE - John Ervin Cook, age 69 of Baxter Rd. passed away from a heart attack on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence. Heaven gained one of the best husbands, daddy, and "Pops" around.
He was born April 4, 1950 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Bryce and Sam Thompson Cook.
John was an avid fly fisherman, stained glass artist, proud NC State graduate and fan (GO PACK!), grill master, and family loving man.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Daves Cook; daughter, Kristen Cook Watts and husband, Clint Watts; son, Benjamin James Lastra and wife, Dora Robson Lastra; and grandchildren, Kasen Watts, Savannah Lastra, Everlee Lastra, Ashlyn Watts, and Robson Lastra.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held at Eakers Acres, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Asher Panton officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends following the service. Eakers Acres is located at the intersection of Baxter Rd and Delview Rd. If using a GPS, use the address 2101 Delview Rd. and look for the dirt road that is directly across from Baxter Rd.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby NC 28150.
