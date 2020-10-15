1/1
John Crowe Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORESVILLE - John Oliver Crowe Jr., 98, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late John Oliver Crowe Sr. and Sarah Campbell Crowe. John grew up in the Hollis community and attended Hollis School, where he always enjoyed attending class reunions. He attended Appalachian State University, and later retied from Sears in 1984, after 35 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Catherine Apple Crowe; and nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Johnny Crowe of Mooresville; daughter, Kay Roth and husband Dick of Winston-Salem; grandson, Caius Roth and wife Kristen of Kernersville; and 26 nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held 1:30-2:30pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Sunset Cemetery at 3pm, with the Rev. Bill Crowe officiating.

FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.

ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sunset Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved