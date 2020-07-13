KINGS MOUNTAIN- John David Elkins, 53, died Saturday, July 12, 2020, at his home. A native of Dover, Delaware, he was the son of the late Johnny and Lillian Wilson Elkins. He was a creative artist who liked to create sculptures. He is survived by his loving daughter, Trista Elkins of Kings Mountain; brother, Dale Elkins and Wife Terry of Blacksburg, SC; sisters, Debra Kay Shovey and husband Peter of Seneca, SC, Terry Yopp and husband Frankie of Salem, VA, and Annie Elliot and husband Johnnie of Rock Hill, SC; and lifelong friends Tammy and Jamey Mote of Kings Mountain. A family and friends gathering will be held 5 until 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home and Aquamation of Kings Mountain.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store