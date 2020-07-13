1/
John David Elkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGS MOUNTAIN- John David Elkins, 53, died Saturday, July 12, 2020, at his home. A native of Dover, Delaware, he was the son of the late Johnny and Lillian Wilson Elkins. He was a creative artist who liked to create sculptures. He is survived by his loving daughter, Trista Elkins of Kings Mountain; brother, Dale Elkins and Wife Terry of Blacksburg, SC; sisters, Debra Kay Shovey and husband Peter of Seneca, SC, Terry Yopp and husband Frankie of Salem, VA, and Annie Elliot and husband Johnnie of Rock Hill, SC; and lifelong friends Tammy and Jamey Mote of Kings Mountain. A family and friends gathering will be held 5 until 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home and Aquamation of Kings Mountain.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved