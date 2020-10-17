John (Jack) Randolph Dover III, age 93, passed away October 5, 2020 at the DuBose Health Center in Chapel Hill, NC. John was born in Shelby, NC on September 12, 1927 to his father, the late John Randolph Dover Jr. and mother, the late Elaine Hamrick Dover.
He attended Culver Military Academy and furthered his education at UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC School of Law. John served Honorably in the United States Coast Guard. After practicing Law for a number of years in Shelby John answered his lifetime calling to serve the Lord. In the Spring of 1976 John headed West to start Seminary at Melodyland School of Theology in Orange, CA then on to the General Theological Seminary of New York. John's varied career included being an Executive for the family business, Dover Textiles, Attorney of Law in Shelby, NC and an Episcopal Priest at Trinity Episcopal Church in Orange, CA and later at the Church of Our Savior in Johns Island, SC.
John was always known for his warm and welcoming personality, always ready with a smile, a joke and a laugh. He loved to welcome the friends of his children into their home and made them part of the family. He was always the life of the party and loved his large extended family. He married his wife of 61 years Ann Pearson Dover on December 31, 1949 in Shelby, NC.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ann Pearson Dover and sister Sara Dover Vincent. He is survived by his three children, Leslie Dover Brown and husband John of Scottsdale AZ, Randy Dover and wife Kim of Marietta, GA and Allison Dover Norton and husband Jerry of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A private memorial and graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.