John F. "Jack" Corey passed away September 5, 2019 of Lancaster, NY and formerly of Shelby, NC. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Merrell) Corey; dearest father of Richard Nicotra and Nicole (Tom) Ford; loving grandfather of Elena, Emma, Ella, Sophia and Ava; survived by many cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY from noon to 2 PM. Donations in Jack's name may be made to or WNY Heroes, Inc. Jack was a member of American Legion Post 0016 and Elks Club and former NC Certified Real Property Appraiser for Rutherford County. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 13, 2019