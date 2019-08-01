|
|
BURLINGTON – John Larry Ford, 84, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Alamance Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family after a sudden illness. He was born on November 4, 1934 in Lafayette, LA to the late John Henry Schuyler Ford and Carolyn Deville, he was the husband of 57 years to the late Phyllis Clary Ford who died in 2012.
John retired as the owner and operator of N. Church Street Shell and attended First Baptist Church of Haw River. He enjoyed joking with people, making them laugh; he never met a stranger and he made a lasting impression where ever he went. John was a "Jack of all trades" but mostly he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his daughters, Kristie and Kimberly Ford; a son, Stephan Ford and his partner, Penny Eastwood; grandchildren, David, Wesley, Brittney, Taylor Ford and ; 5 great grandsons and 1 great great grandson; sisters, Betty, Cathy and Linda; brothers, Terry, Preston, Tony Ford and wife, Mary; and his canine grandchildren, Lily Bell, Fancy, Rock and Bitty.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a son, Larry Ford and a brother, Kenneth Ford.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Jonathon Jenkins with the entombment to follow at Alamance Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 1:45pm Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence.
Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 1, 2019