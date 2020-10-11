John Franklin Lail, 74, Lawndale, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Atrium - Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland County, on May 7, 1946, he was a son of the late Forest and Catherine Lail. He was retired from Western Carolina Freight-liner as a diesel technician. He was also a member of Fairview Baptist Church and had served in the US Navy.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Lail; two brothers, Steve Lail and Charles Lail; and a sister, Evelyn Goble.
He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Frances Marlene Hoyle Lail; two sons Scott Lail of Hickory and Travis Van Dyke of Casar; two daughters, Lori Lail of Hickory and Hidi Ledford and husband, Michael of Polkville; brother, Tom Lail; three sisters, Ann Hubbard, Doris Dayberry, and Nancy Dalton all of Casar; and five grandchildren, Allison, Lilly, Hannah, Carson, and Charlie.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home with the Rev. David Ledford and Rev John Ware officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions mask and social distance will be required.
