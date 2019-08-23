|
Kings Mountain- John David Grant, age 78, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home. Born in Cleveland County on March 16, 1941, he was the son of the late Jasper James and Josie Margaret Grant. John was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, and on various committees. He was a charter member of the Oak Grove Fire Department where he volunteered for many years. John was a member of the Fairview Masonic Lodge #339 A.F & A.M. in Kings Mountain where he was a former Past Master. He was a member of the Oasis Temple in Charlotte and a charter member of the White Plains Shrine Club where he was a former President. John worked many years with Carl Champion, his childhood friend, at Champion Landscaping and Contracting and continued his pleasurable work life at C.K. Contracting with Kevin Champion, from where he retired. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather who enjoyed NASCAR and collecting old tractors. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
John is survived by wife, Betty Patterson Grant; a son, John Grant Jr. and wife Michele of York SC.; a daughter, Ann Grant Lewis and husband Tom of Spartanburg SC.; a sister, Peggy Thomas of Jamestown OH.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard Thomas and Elizabeth Grant Lowery; 2 grandchildren, John Yancey Grant and Avery Duval Grant; and favorite uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 3:00 pm in the sanctuary of Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Brackett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials can be made to: Oak Grove Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1022 Oak Grove Road, Kings Mountain NC 28086.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 23, 2019