John Harold Lemons, 81, of Shelby, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Southern Oaks Care in Greenville, SC.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Lemons, his son, Ryan Lemons, and two sisters Brenda Wheat of S.C. and Kim Yarbro and husband Jeff, of Kings Mountain, his mother-in-law Pauline Wright and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bejamin Elzie Lemons and Sudie Bailey Lemons, sisters, Lucille Lemons, Elizabeth Carpenter, Joyce Gardner, and two brothers, Floyd Lemons, and Larry Lemons.
A loving husband and father, he was a native of Cleveland Co. Harold was retired from Celanese after 40 years. He was a longtime member of Double Springs Baptist Church. He loved to volunteer for whatever projects the group of men known as the "Renegades" were involved in. He served as a deacon and loved his Sunday school class.
A private family graveside service will be held at Double Springs Baptist Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Double Springs Baptist Church 1130 Double Springs Church Rd, Shelby, NC 28150
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 27, 2020