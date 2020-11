KINGS MOUNTAIN - John "Mike" Michael Houser, 52, went on his last hunting trip in the woods, where he loved to be, on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born October 15, 1968 in Cleveland County to the late Jimmy and Marlene Perry Houser.Mike attended Christ Worship Center. Mike loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. He was the kindest soul that ever lived and there will never be another like him.Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 23 years Cindy Houser; daughters, Crystal James (John), Melissa Weston, and Christian Picklesimer (Heith); brother, Paul Houser (Allison); sister, Beverly Lovelace (Charles); grandchildren, Mason James, Vega Weston, Maddox James, Camberleigh Picklesimer, and Claira Picklesimer.Mike will lie in state from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Christ Worship Center on Friday, November 13, 2020.Mike's funeral service will be held 4:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Christ Worship Center with Rev. Jimmy Maney, Rev. Tim Barrett, Rev. Scott Buchanan, and Rev. Tommy Buchanan officiating.Interment is private.To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com. Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.