John Kendrick Jr.
GASTONIA - John "Ralph" Kendrick Jr. 95, of Gastonia passed away November 11, 2020. He was born December 6, 1924 in
Gaston County, a son of the late John Ralph Kendrick Sr. and Emma Stowe Kendrick.

Mr. Kendrick was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia where he was in the Henderlite Men's Bible Class.

He was a proud member of the Class of 1924. After serving in World War II in the US Navy, he came back to Gastonia and was a staple in the community working in the textile industry. He had a long career at Carolina Mills in Maiden. He was a former member of Gastonia City Club and the Elks Lodge where he danced with his late wife, Sara. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and being with his family in his free time.

He is lovingly survived by his daughters, Priscilla Kendrick Quinn and Molly Kendrick Randolph and husband Johnny B. Randolph; grandson, Robert Lee Benton, Jr. and wife Megan; great-grandchildren, Emma Benton and Liam Benton.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Sara Catherine Kendrick, son in law, Doug Quinn and sister, Emily Stowe Kendrick.

The family will receive friends at 12:00 pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday November 15, 2020, at McLean Funeral Directors Founders Chapel with Rev. John Stanley and Rev. Fred Lyon officiating. A graveside service will be held with military honors at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Kendrick family.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
NOV
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
NOV
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 13, 2020
I love you daddy. I want to thank you for an extraordinary life. I know you are at peace and together again with mama. Rest easy sir ❤❤❤
Molly k Randolph
Daughter
