GROVER - John Lee "Pete" Lowery age 79 of Brookfield Drive, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 20, 1939 in Cleveland County to the late Minor William and Lois Edwards Lowery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Mae Pruitt Lowery.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughters, Lavonda Morgan, and Becky Ellis (Mike) all of Grover; brother, Bill Lowery of Shelby; 3 grandchildren, Angela Ashley, Jeff Ellis, and Lisa Morgan; 5 great-grandchildren, Haley Ashley, Emily Ashley, Ethan Ashley, Jeffrey Ellis, Jr., and Breanna Smith; and his close friend, Jack Vess.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday March 14, 2019 at Patterson Springs Baptist Church, Grover, NC with Rev. Steve Waters Officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 3:45 PM prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 13, 2019