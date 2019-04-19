Home

Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
Shoal Creek Baptist Church
SHELBY - John Robert Maddox Sr. was born March 13, 1933 to the late James Sr. and Gertrude Young Maddox. He peacefully departed this life on

April 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Shoal Creek Baptist Church on Friday April 19 at 2pm , the family will greet friends from 1:30 - 2pm before the service.

John joined the US Army and served in the Korean war. He also retired from the US postal service after 33 years.

He is survived by five children: John R. Maddox Jr. of the home, Rev. Strickland (Rhonda) Maddox, Cynthia Maddox, Robin Maddox and Angela Maddox all of Shelby, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two brothers, Franklin (Marjorie) Maddox and Henry (Doris) Maddox sisters, Ann (James) Parker and Dean (Tony) Upshaw, one aunt, Ruby (Talmadge) Cline and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Thompson Mortuary of Forest City is in charge of the service.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 19, 2019
